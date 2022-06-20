Morgan (3-2) allowed a hit and a walk and struck out three in 1.2 innings to earn the win Sunday over the Dodgers.

Morgan allowed an inherited runner from starter Shane Bieber to score in the seventh inning, but the Guardians tied the game in the eighth and went ahead in the ninth to put the reliever in line for the win. In his last 20 innings, Morgan has not been responsible for an earned run, and the three unearned runs he gave up all came in one appearance. He's been strong in a multi-inning role with a 1.62 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 42:6 K:BB through 33.1 innings overall, and he's also picked up six holds.