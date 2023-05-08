Hankins (elbow) tossed 1.1 innings Saturday and was charged with three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two after High-A Lake County activated him Tuesday.

Hankins was making his first appearance at a full-season affiliate since Aug. 29, 2019, with his lone other outing since that time coming in a rehab appearance at the rookie-ball level last August. The 22-year-old has endured a long road back from May 2021 Tommy John surgery and will likely have his workload managed carefully this season.