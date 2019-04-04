Hankins is opening the year in extended spring training before being assigned to a short-season affiliate in June, MLB.com reports.

The good news is that Hankins is healthy, but we will have to wait a couple months to see him in game action this year. He will need to work on repeating his delivery and controlling his electric arsenal, but he has top-of-the-rotation upside if it all comes together. Look for him to begin the year in either the AZL or the New York-Penn League.