Arias is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Arias had started in five of the Guardians' past six games, but with Josh Bell coming off the paternity list Tuesday and with Amed Rosario (knee) returning to the lineup Wednesday after a two-game absence, Cleveland has all its key position players back in the fold. Expect Arias to serve mostly as a short-side platoon player moving forward.