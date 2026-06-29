Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Claiming third straight start

Arias will start at third base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Rangers.

After returning to the active roster June 14 following an extended stint on the injured list, Arias got off to a rough start while filling a utility role for the Guardians, slashing just .182/.182/.227 with 13 strikeouts in seven games. With Daniel Schneemann having endured an even longer dry spell at the plate, the Guardians appear to have turned third base over to Arias while the club awaits the return of Jose Ramirez (hand) from the injured list. Arias will draw a third consecutive start after going 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run over the final two games of the Guardians' weekend series versus the Mariners.