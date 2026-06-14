Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Comes back from IL

The Guardians reinstated Arias (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Arias had been serving as the Guardians' primary second baseman to begin the season and posted a .683 OPS over 10 games before landing on the IL on April 7 due to a hamstring strain. Though he's now been cleared to rejoin Cleveland just over two months later after completing a five-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus, Arias could be tasked with filling more of a utility infield role over the long haul now that standout rookie Travis Bazzana has settled into an everyday role at the keystone. In the short term, Arias could see most of his playing time at third base, where the Guardians are likely to be without Jose Ramirez (hand) for the next several weeks after the seven-time All-Star suffered a hamate bone fracture Saturday. Arias is also expected to face competition for reps at third base from Daniel Schneemann.