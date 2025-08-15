Arias went 0-for-1 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 9-4 win over Miami.

Arias contributed in various ways to Cleveland's win. He delivered one run on a groundout and drove in the game-winning tally on a sacrifice fly. The shortstop was later hit by a pitch, stole second base and scored the team's final run. Arias has maintained a tenuous grip as the primary shortstop since returning from an ankle injury late July, going 15-for-59 (.254) with three home runs, 14 RBI, two steals and six runs scored over 17 contests.