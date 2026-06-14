Guardians' Gabriel Arias: May be needed at third base

Arias (hamstring) is one option to fill in at third base after Jose Ramirez suffered a fractured left hamate bone Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Arias is currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus, where he's being prepared for a utility role, including one game at third base. The Guardians could alter those plans, as manager Stephen Vogt manages the lineup without Ramirez. Daniel Schneemann and David Fry are possibilities on the current roster. Arias can be activated off the 60-day IL at any point.