Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Nursing hamstring issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arias was removed from Monday's game against Kansas City due to left hamstring tightness, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear at this time whether Arias will require a stint on the injured list. The Guardians will presumably send their starting shortstop for further testing before providing an update on his availability for Tuesday and beyond.
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