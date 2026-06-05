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Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Opens rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Arias (hamstring) started at shortstop and went 0-for-1 with a walk for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Arias opened a rehab assignment with the Clippers and played five innings in the field before taking a seat for the final four frames. He's been out since early April, which suggests he'll use up most of the allotted 20 days for players on a rehab assignment. Given the performances of Brayan Rocchio at shortstop and Travis Bazzana at second base, Arias may have to settle for a utility backup role once he's ready.

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