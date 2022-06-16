Arias (hand) was sent to the Guardians' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate Thursday to begin a rehab assignment.
Approximately six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair his fractured right hand, Arias is ready for game action. Due to the lengthy layoff, Arias could stick around in the ACL for several games as he attempts to regain his timing at the plate. Prior to suffering the hand injury and landing on Triple-A Columbus' 7-day injured list, Arias was hitting .197 over 78 plate appearances with the Guardians' top affiliate.
