Arias (illness) is starting at shortstop and batting fifth in Friday's Cactus League game against the Royals.

Arias hasn't seen the field since last weekend due to an illness, but he's back in action for Friday's spring contest. The 24-year-old appears poised to begin the season as Cleveland's primary shortstop, though his .210/.275/.352 slash line and 32.8 percent strikeout rate likely won't bring much job security.