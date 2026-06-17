Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Returns to action

Arias started at third base and went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Milwaukee.

In Cleveland's first game without injured third baseman Jose Ramirez (hand), Arias got the call at the hot corner against a left-hander. It was his first appearance since being activated off the injured list Sunday. Ramirez's injury is expected to keep him sidelined between five and seven weeks, so there will be more opportunities for Arias. He could share third base with the left-handed-hitting Daniel Schneemann, while both have the ability to defend multiple positions around the diamond.