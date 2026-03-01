Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Scratched with back issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arias was scratched from Sunday's split-squad lineup against the Diamondbacks due to lower-back spasms, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Arias was penciled in start at shortstop and bat cleanup, but he'll instead take some time to rest due to the back spasms. The 26-year-old has gone 2-for-9 with a double and five strikeouts through his first four games of spring training and is expected to open the campaign as Cleveland's primary shortstop.
