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Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Three hits, two steals vs. Miami

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Arias went 3-for-4 with three singles, two steals and a run scored during the Guardians' 4-1 win over the Marlins on Saturday.

Arias set a season high with three hits Saturday and is now up to three steals on the season following his two swipes against the Marlins. He continues to see regular playing time at the hot corner, but that should change once Jose Ramirez (hand) returns from the injured list, with the latter targeting a return shortly after the All-Star break. Arias has a .712 OPS with 10 RBI and seven extra-base hits across 93 plate appearances this season.

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