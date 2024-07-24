Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Ramirez put the Guardians ahead 3-2 in the fifth inning with a homer off Joey Wentz, his 24th this year, before driving in what proved to be the deciding run with an RBI single in the sixth. The home run snapped a stretch of 18 games without a long ball for the All-Star third baseman -- he'd posted a subpar .590 OPS in that span. Overall, Ramirez is slashing .274/.325/.518 through 422 plate appearances this season with 82 RBI (second-most in the majors behind Aaron Judge), 72 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.