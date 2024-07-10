Ramirez went 3-for-3 with a double, RBI, two runs scored, two stolen bases and was intentionally walked three times in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Tigers.

Ramirez had a monster game Tuesday, joining Vladimir Guerrero as the only two players since 1961 to be walked intentionally three times and steal two bases in a game. Ramirez also reached 77 RBI in the process, which breaks a tie with Albert Belle in 1994 for the third most by a Cleveland player before the All-Star break. Ramirez is up to 18 steals on the season to go along with a .275/.331/.533 slash line.