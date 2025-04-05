Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a walk, three home runs and four RBI in Friday's 8-6 win against the Angels.

The seven-time All-Star entered the contest with one run scored and two RBI through five games this season, but he padded those totals Friday by homering in the first, fifth and ninth innings. It's the second three-homer game of his career and his 26th multi-homer performance, with the latter mark tying Cleveland's franchise record, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. The power display boosted his season slash line to .381/.440/1.048 in 25 plate appearances.