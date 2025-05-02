Ramirez went 1-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Twins.
Ramirez was pivotal in the Guardians' walk-off win, singling in the tying run then scoring the winning run after he stole second base. With the steal, he entered the franchise's record books as the first player in Cleveland's history to record 250 stolen bases and 250 home runs. The swipe was his seventh of the season.
More News
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Logs two hits, steal•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Slugs fifth homer, plates four•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Swipes bag in win•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Blasts three homers in win•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Belts homer in return•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Back after one-game absence•