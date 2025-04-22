Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI in Monday's 6-4 win against the Yankees.

The All-Star third baseman opened the game's scoring when he cranked a 390-foot, three-run homer off New York starter Clarke Schmidt. Ramirez later cracked an RBI single in the sixth inning to drive in Cleveland's final run of the evening. The 32-year-old is off to another superb start, slashing .276/.337/.526 with five homers, three steals, 13 RBI and 10 runs scored in 89 plate appearances.