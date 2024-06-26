Allen did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 10-8 win over the Orioles, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk with five strikeouts over three innings.

Allen surrendered at least one run in each inning he pitched, including three total home runs. He allowed back-to-back homers to open the fourth frame before being pulled at just 60 pitches. Allen had been off to a solid start in June, yielding six earned runs over 17 innings entering Tuesday, but this is now the third time this season he has been responsible for six or more earned runs in an outing. The young lefty owns a 5.72 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 64:31 K:BB over 78.2 innings in 2024 and lines up to face the Royals this weekend.