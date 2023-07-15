Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Kelly is up to replace Shane Bieber, who hit the injured list with elbow inflammation, though he won't be taking Bieber's place in the rotation. Kelly has worked exclusively as a reliever for Columbus this season, striking out 36.0 percent of opposing batters en route to a 2.73 ERA. He spent two single-day stints on the big-league roster earlier in the season but didn't make an appearance on either occasion.