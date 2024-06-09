Sandlin (5-0) pitched a perfect inning to earn the win Sunday over the Marlins.

The Guardians took the lead in the seventh inning after Sandlin worked the sixth, making him the pitcher of record. While he's allowed multiple runs in two of his last nine outings, he hasn't been charged with a run in his other seven appearances in that span. Sandlin is at a 2.63 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB over 27.1 innings this season while adding a save, four holds and a blown save. The strength of the Guardians' bullpen has kept him from seeing more consistent high-leverage work, as he continues to see mostly middle-innings assignments.