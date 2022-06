Miller is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Miller is on the bench for the second game in a row, after he was excluded from the lineup for the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader. With Franmil Reyes back from the injured list and Oscar Gonzalez having taken hold of an everyday role in the outfield, Miller looks like he'll be playing on only a part-time basis versus right-handed pitching. Miller should still have a regular spot in the lineup versus lefties.