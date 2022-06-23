Hentges (1-0) walked one in a scoreless inning to earn the win Wednesday over the Twins.

Hentges pitched the eighth inning, and the Guardians rallied for four runs to take the lead in the ninth. He ended up with the win after Emmanuel Clase locked down the save. Through eight appearances in June, Hentges has allowed two runs, six hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. He's posted a stellar 1.50 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB with one hold in 24 innings overall.