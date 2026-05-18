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The Guardians reinstated Armstrong (groin) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Armstrong will be taking over the 26-man active roster and bullpen spot of right-hander Codi Heuer, who was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Shelved since April 26 due to a right groin strain, Armstrong proved his health after making two rehab appearances with Double-A Akron last week.

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