Guardians' Shawn Armstrong: Throws in rehab game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armstrong (groin) allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning for Double-A Akron on Friday, MLB.com reports.
This was the second rehab outing for Armstrong, who also threw an inning Wednesday. The Guardians are determining the next step for the right-hander.
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