Toussaint was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Saturday, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealerreports.

Toussaint allowed two runs over 3.2 innings in a start Friday against the Diamondbacks where he took the loss. He's removed from the active and 40-man roster to clear space for Daniel Norris with Norris having his contract selected by the Guardians in the corresponding transaction.