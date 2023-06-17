Toussaint was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Saturday, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealerreports.
Toussaint allowed two runs over 3.2 innings in a start Friday against the Diamondbacks where he took the loss. He's removed from the active and 40-man roster to clear space for Daniel Norris with Norris having his contract selected by the Guardians in the corresponding transaction.
