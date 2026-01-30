The Guardians have extended Bazzana an invitation to big-league camp in spring training.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Bazzana somewhat surprisingly was not invited to spring training last year, but he will be with the big club in camp this time around. Bazzana has had an underwhelming start to his pro career, having slashed .245/.389/.424 with nine homers and 12 steals in 2025 while being limited to 84 games due to oblique issues. He finished last season at Triple-A Columbus and is likely to head back there to begin the 2026 season, but Bazzana is could debut with Cleveland at some point during the summer.