Guardians' Travis Bazzana: Logs three hits at Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bazzana went 3-for-6 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
Bazzana is breaking out from a slow start and has hit safely in six straight, going 11-for-24 with six doubles, two steals and four runs scored. The Guardians bypassed the 2024 first-overall pick earlier this month when they needed a replacement for the injured Gabriel Arias (hamstring), who is expected to be sidelined until mid-May at the earliest. Instead, the organization promoted Juan Brito, who is currently mired in a 1-for-18 slump. Brito's slump along with Cleveland's second basemen batting .188 (24th in MLB) could open the door for Bazzana to make his MLB debut sooner rather than later (as was expected).
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