Bazzana went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Saturday's spring game against the Giants.

Bazzana, who was reassigned to minor-league camp earlier in the week, joined the major-league team for Saturday's contest. In eight Cactus League games, the 2024 first-overall pick in the draft is batting .381 (8-for-21) with three home runs and 11 RBI. He also homered for Team Australia in the World Baseball Classic. Given that injuries limited the prospect to 84 games (26 at Triple-A Columbus) in 2025, it's natural the organization wants Bazzana to get more seasoning in the minors, but he is expected to arrive in the majors at some point in 2026.