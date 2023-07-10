Freeman went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Royals.
Freeman notched multiple hits and a steal for his second straight start; however, his playing time remains sparse and his only path to a more consistent role seems to be if someone ahead of him gets injured. The 24-year-old has done well when given an opportunity and is now slashing .308/.352/.400 with six extra-base hits, four RBI, 11 runs, three steals and a 4:11 BB:K in 72 plate appearances.
