Brennan is not in the starting lineup Saturday against San Diego.
Brennan will take a seat after he went 0-for-2 in Friday's 7-0 victory. Angel Martinez will slide over to right field while Tyler Freeman enters the lineup in center and bats eighth versus the Padres.
