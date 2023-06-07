Brennan went 3-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox.

The three-hit effort extended his hitting streak to seven games, a span in which he's gone 14-for-25 (.560) with a home run, five RBI, four doubles and a stolen base. Brennan is playing some of the best ball of his young career, and it's helping him retain a near-everyday role in right field. He's up to a .268/.306/.391 slash line with three homers, five steals, 16 RBI, 15 runs scored and eight doubles through 147 plate appearances this season. The one knock on his current hot stretch is that it hasn't earned him a move out of the bottom third of the order.