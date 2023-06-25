Brennan (shoulder) is starting in center field and batting seventh Sunday versus the Brewers.
Brennan sat out the past three games with a shoulder issue but will rejoin the starting nine for Sunday's series finale versus Milwaukee. The 25-year-old has turned it on at the plate in June with a .328/.357/.507 slash line in 19 games.
