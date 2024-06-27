Curry (0-2) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one without walking a batter over three innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Orioles.

This was Curry's first appearance since he was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Monday. He spared the Guardians' bullpen in Wednesday's contest, but solo home runs by Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn were enough to stick Curry with the loss. The right-hander has struggled in limited major-league action this year with a 5.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB over 15.2 innings across four appearances (three starts). Given his poor results, Curry could be optioned out again whenever Cleveland needs a fresh arm.