Curry was sent outright to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.
Curry was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Friday and will now report to Triple-A after going unclaimed on waivers. He'll provide Miami with bullpen depth, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back in the big leagues at some point later in the year.
