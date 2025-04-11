Now Playing

The Marlins designated Curry for assignment Friday.

A spot on the 40-man roster was needed for the addition of catcher Rob Brantly. Curry has yielded four runs (two earned) over three innings out of the Marlins' bullpen this season. He has previously been outrighted off the 40-man roster, so Curry will have the option to elect free agency if he clears waivers again.

