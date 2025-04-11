The Marlins designated Curry for assignment Friday.
A spot on the 40-man roster was needed for the addition of catcher Rob Brantly. Curry has yielded four runs (two earned) over three innings out of the Marlins' bullpen this season. He has previously been outrighted off the 40-man roster, so Curry will have the option to elect free agency if he clears waivers again.
More News
-
Marlins' Xzavion Curry: Moves up to big leagues•
-
Marlins' Xzavion Curry: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Marlins' Xzavion Curry: Remains in organization•
-
Marlins' Xzavion Curry: Designated for assignment•
-
Marlins' Xzavion Curry: Goes five innings in win•
-
Marlins' Xzavion Curry: Scoops up win in relief•