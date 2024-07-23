Curry is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Tigers in Cleveland.

Curry will enter the rotation as a replacement for Spencer Howard, who took the hill the last time that the Guardians required a fifth starter July 11. Howard has since been designated for assignment, but Curry may prove to be just a stopgap in the rotation until Matthew Boyd (elbow) returns from the injured list, or until the Guardians see enough improvement at Triple-A Columbus from struggling starters Triston McKenzie or Logan Allen to bring either back to the big leagues. Curry has previously made three starts for Cleveland this season, turning in a 5.68 ERA and 8:3 K:BB in 12.2 innings over those outings.