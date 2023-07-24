Curry did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on one hit and three walks over 3 innings against Philadelphia. He struck out three.

After tossing three scoreless innings in his first start of 2023, Curry limited the Phillies to just one hit over three frames Sunday. Though the 24-year-old was a starter throughout his time in the minors and was only utilized as a starter last season with Cleveland, he's been pulled after 39 and 42 pitches in his last two outings. It's unclear if Curry will make another start, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect his pitch count to lighten too much if he gets another go at starting.