Curry did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings against the Pirates. He struck out two.

Curry took care of the "bulk opener" role Monday and cruised through three innings with ease. He's fired 7.2 scoreless frames with a 7:2 K:BB this month. The 24-year-old has registered a 2.86 ERA across 50.1 innings this season.