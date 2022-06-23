The Guardians recalled Ramirez from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Fellow reliever Anthony Castro was sent down to Triple-A in a corresponding move, paving the way for Ramirez to join the big club for the first time since Cleveland acquired him from Seattle on May 16. Over his nine appearances after reporting to Columbus, Ramirez gave up three earned runs on two hits and eight walks while striking out 11.