Harrison Bader: Declines mutual option
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bader (groin) declined his $10 million mutual option for 2026 on Tuesday and became a free agent, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Bader slashed .305/.361/.463 with five homers, 16 RBI and 30 runs scored across 194 plate appearances in the regular season after being traded to Philadelphia at the deadline. The Phillies have already expressed interest in re-signing the 31-year-old outfielder, per Zolecki, but before they have a chance to contend for his services, they will first need to pay Bader a $1.5 million buyout.
More News
-
Phillies' Harrison Bader: Appears as pinch hitter•
-
Phillies' Harrison Bader: On bench for Game 4•
-
Phillies' Harrison Bader: Absent from Game 3 lineup•
-
Phillies' Harrison Bader: Game 3 status uncertain•
-
Phillies' Harrison Bader: Not in lineup but could pinch hit•
-
Phillies' Harrison Bader: Hopeful for Game 2•