Bader (groin) declined his $10 million mutual option for 2026 on Tuesday and became a free agent, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Bader slashed .305/.361/.463 with five homers, 16 RBI and 30 runs scored across 194 plate appearances in the regular season after being traded to Philadelphia at the deadline. The Phillies have already expressed interest in re-signing the 31-year-old outfielder, per Zolecki, but before they have a chance to contend for his services, they will first need to pay Bader a $1.5 million buyout.