The Giants placed Bader on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain.

Bader first hurt his hamstring late in spring training. While he avoided the IL initially, the injury has continued to linger and likely contributed to his lackluster .115/.145/.192 batting line. Jung Hoo Lee will likely shift over to center field while Bader is out, opening up right field for Jerar Encarnacion, Drew Gilbert and Will Brennan.