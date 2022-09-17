Hembree elected free agency Friday after he cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City by the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
The veteran right-hander was designated for assignment by Los Angeles earlier this week, and he'll return to the open market rather than reporting to the minors. Hembree has has a 7.36 ERA in 26 outings between the Pirates and Dodgers this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Heath Hembree: Designated for assignment•
-
Dodgers' Heath Hembree: Nabs win in Dodgers debut•
-
Dodgers' Heath Hembree: Summoned to big leagues•
-
Dodgers' Heath Hembree: Lands in Dodgers oganization•
-
Heath Hembree: Cuts ties with Pittsburgh•
-
Pirates' Heath Hembree: Designated for assignment•