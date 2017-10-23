Ian Krol: Elects to become free agent
Krol chose to become a free agent after being outrighted from the Braves 40-man roster Wednesday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
Krol threw 49 innings over 51 games for the Braves this season. In that time he posted a lofty 5.33 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. Coming off a 2016 campaign in which he built a 3.18 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 51 frames (63 games) his latest showing was certainly a disappointment. At 26 years old, it's not out of the question for Krol to get back on track. However, he'd likely be used in low leverage situations if a club opts to sign him.
More News
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...