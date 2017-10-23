Krol chose to become a free agent after being outrighted from the Braves 40-man roster Wednesday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

Krol threw 49 innings over 51 games for the Braves this season. In that time he posted a lofty 5.33 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. Coming off a 2016 campaign in which he built a 3.18 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 51 frames (63 games) his latest showing was certainly a disappointment. At 26 years old, it's not out of the question for Krol to get back on track. However, he'd likely be used in low leverage situations if a club opts to sign him.