Davis officially retired from baseball Tuesday, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports.

Davis last played in the majors in 2016. Over parts of seven seasons, spent with the Mets, Pirates, Athletics and Yankees, the first baseman hit .239/.332/.414 with 81 homers. Still just 31 years old, Davis had attempted a transition to the mound in the Arizona League in 2017 but was ultimately unable to work his way back to the big leagues on either side of the ball.

