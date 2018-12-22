Barnes signed a minor-league deal with the Indians on Saturday, which includes an invite to spring training.

Barnes spent a majority of the 2018 season at the Triple-A level within Cleveland's organization before finishing up the campaign in the majors. Across 132 for Columbus, he slashed .273/.347/.444 with 14 home runs, 81 RBI and 19 stolen bases. The 32-year-old will provide additional outfield depth for the Indians heading into 2019.