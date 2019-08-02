Twins' Brandon Barnes: Traded to Twins
Barnes was traded to the Twins and assigned to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
The 33-year-old played well for Triple-A Columbus, amassing a slash line of .274/.337/.535 with 24 home runs and 77 RBI so far this season. Given his veteran presence, Barnes could see some time with the major-league squad if more depth is needed as long as he continues to impress at the Triple-A level.
More News
-
Indians' Brandon Barnes: Returns to Cleveland•
-
Brandon Barnes: Elects free agency•
-
Indians' Brandon Barnes: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Indians' Brandon Barnes: Contract selected by Cleveland•
-
Indians' Brandon Barnes: Signs with Indians on minors deal•
-
Marlins' Brandon Barnes: Inks minors deal with Marlins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...