Tomlin (hamstring) threw three innings of a simulated game Monday.

Tomlin's level of activity has steadily increased since landing on the DL at the beginning of August. When Tomlin was placed on the disabled list it was estimated that he would need to miss six weeks of action. However, an early return for the righty could be in order if he holds his current pace.

